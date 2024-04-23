Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,958 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

BIV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.42. 930,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

