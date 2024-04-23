Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,072 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,909,977. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

