KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 163.9% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $633.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $683.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.