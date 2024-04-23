Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $20,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.89. 2,705,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,606. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.