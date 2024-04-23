iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Greenfield FTC Inc.

Greenfield FTC Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,554 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.9% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,313,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

