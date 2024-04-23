iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,484.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,383,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 1,296,406 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 809,652 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,822,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 262,050 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 250,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 417,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

