Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$17.71 on Friday. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.61.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The business had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. Analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.