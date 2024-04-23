Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.19. 7,402,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,639,707. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 61.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 174.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

