Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$120.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.38.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.9 %

IMO opened at C$96.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.