Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 79,102 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,102 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,267,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,291,000 after buying an additional 504,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,829,000 after buying an additional 493,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,740,000 after buying an additional 531,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.95. 5,621,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,598. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.