Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. HSBC cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.61.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $361.79. 2,534,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,052. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

