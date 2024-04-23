Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,828 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,828 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $24,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $272,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

