Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,740 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $2,038,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,648,144.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $2,038,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at $87,648,144.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,690 shares of company stock worth $62,392,994 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,024. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

