Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $31.56 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,733,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. 7,909,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,608,706. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

