Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $18,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after purchasing an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.8 %

FICO stock traded up $20.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,150.65. 233,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,570. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $708.00 and a 52 week high of $1,349.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,247.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,144.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

