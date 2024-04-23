Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $24,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,544 shares of company stock valued at $53,581,207. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.10.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.02. 2,739,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,106. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.09 and a 200 day moving average of $280.73.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

