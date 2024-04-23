Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 27,424 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,411 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,143,560. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

