Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

