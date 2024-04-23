Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,210 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Gartner worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 357.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $443.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,809. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

