IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.62. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IBEX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $263,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in IBEX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IBEX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

