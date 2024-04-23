Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Hologic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HOLX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.