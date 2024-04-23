Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6516 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Hess Midstream has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.8%.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

NYSE HESM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 819,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,747. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

