Head to Head Contrast: Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) vs. BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and BTC Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 2.02 -$56.66 million ($0.42) -15.83 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.50 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bitdeer Technologies Group and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.64, suggesting a potential upside of 105.16%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group -15.37% -7.34% -3.74% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations. It has mining datacenters deployed in the United States and Norway. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About BTC Digital

(Get Free Report)

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.