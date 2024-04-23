GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $1.03 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,909. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.61. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

