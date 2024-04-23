Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after buying an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.