First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,507 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 1.80% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $26,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 405,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 204,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

UCON traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,686. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

