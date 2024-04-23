First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 103,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $4,648,000.

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,132. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

