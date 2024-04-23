First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $7.77 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,814,111,103 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,758,193,812.54. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00154528 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $7,114,800,486.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

