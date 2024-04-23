Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 231,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $132.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

