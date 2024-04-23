Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.84. 4,247,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,792. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.95. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

