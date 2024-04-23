Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 22nd (ALIM, AVY, CBAN, CMI, CZNC, EOG, FL, GTY, HAL, HCA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 22nd:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

