Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.32 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
