Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.32 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

