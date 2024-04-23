Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $731.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $694.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

