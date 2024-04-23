Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $48,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $731.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,126. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $370.68 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $763.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.