Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after buying an additional 611,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after buying an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

