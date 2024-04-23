Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 865.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

