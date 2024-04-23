Duality Advisers LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 237.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,243,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,867,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 385,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,475,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $247.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.86.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.