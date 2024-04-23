Decred (DCR) Achieves Market Cap of $370.34 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Decred has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $370.34 million and $3.16 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $23.13 or 0.00034604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00089705 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,008,860 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.