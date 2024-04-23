David Michael Barrett Sells 14,844 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $24,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,806.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 570,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,763. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.