CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Trading Down 0.2 %
CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.
