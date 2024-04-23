CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment comprises about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

