Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. 651,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,524. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

