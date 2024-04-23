Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of CWBC stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 82,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,271. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

