Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 107,083 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 107,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,331,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,515,747.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,591. The stock has a market cap of $366.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

