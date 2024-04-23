Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.48. 2,200,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,622. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.40.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

