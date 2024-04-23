Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

CHTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.31 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

