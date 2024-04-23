BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $90.26 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $603.63 or 0.00900668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $90.26 billion and $1.30 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,532,991 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,421,201.6949492. The last known price of BNB is 600.09135279 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2151 active market(s) with $1,003,530,886.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
