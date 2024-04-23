Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BYON. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

BYON opened at $22.66 on Friday. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Beyond will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

