Belrium Price Down 0% This Week (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000881 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

