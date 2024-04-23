Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,538,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,096 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 253,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.1 %

BAC stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,853,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,810,023. The firm has a market cap of $297.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

