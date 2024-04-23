Bancor Tops One Day Volume of $5.89 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $97.52 million and $5.89 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,861.27 or 1.00016238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008950 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,069,899 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 130,075,141.49836203 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.7462456 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 406 active market(s) with $6,367,114.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.